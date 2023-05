2022/23 GPL Week 32: Medeama host King Faisal on Friday; Kotoko up against Karela

King Faisal FC

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is set to enter Week 32 this weekend with all 18 participating clubs expected to be in action.

League leaders Medeama SC will kick off the matchday with a clash against King Faisal on Friday.



That game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00gmt at the Akoon Park.



After Friday’s game, there will be matches played on Saturday, May 27, through to Monday, May 29.



Defending league champions, Asante Kotoko will face off with Karela United in the final match of Week 32 on Monday.



Below are the upcoming matches in the Ghana Premier League.



MATCH: MEDEAMA SC VS KING FAISAL



DATE: FRIDAY, MAY 26, 2023



VENUE: AKOON PARK



REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN



ASSISTANTS: ATO YAWSON & RICHARD NARTEY



4TH REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ODOOM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: ADUANA FC VS DREAMS FC



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 27, 2023



VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU PARK



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE

ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ODOOM & SETH ABLETOR



4TH REFEREE: ROBERT MUSEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EUGENE AKORNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: BIBIANI GOLDSTARS FC VS KOTOKU ROYALS



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023



VENUE: DUNS PARK



REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAU



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLANGBANU & ERIC NDEBUGRI



4TH REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOURS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS DERY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



MATCH: LEGON CITIES FC VS HEARTS OF OAK SC



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023



VENUE: EL WAK STADIUM



REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY

ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA & ALEX OSAM



4TH REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL DOSE



LIVE ON STARTIMES



MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA FC VS NSOATREMAN FC



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023



VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK



REFEREE: GEORGE MAWULI VORMAWOR



ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PAPALA & KENNETH ARMOO



4TH REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF QADIR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD IDDRISU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH



GFA CAMERAMAN:ISAAC NYARKO



MATCH: TAMALE CITY FC VS FC SAMARTEX



DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 27, 2023



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS

ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN BALANGUENA & COURAGE KUEDUFIA



4TH REFEREE: ALFAA BA-ADEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MIKE AMEDIOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



MATCH: GREAT OLYMPICS FC VS ACCRA LIONS FC



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023



VENUE: WAFA PARK



REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON



ASSISTANTS: MIKAAL-II FAUZAN & GABRIEL BOATENG



4TH REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANNAN LOMOTEY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



MATCH: RTU VS BECHEM UNITED FC



DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: CHARLES BULU

ASSISTANTS: TIJANI MOHAMMED & PETER DAWSA



4TH REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: TASEMBEDO OUSMANE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK



GFA CAMERAMAN:ABDUL SAMED



MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO SC VS KARELA FC



DATE: MONDAY, MAY 29, 2023



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM



REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY & JAMES OSAFO



4TH REFEREE: ADAARI ABDUL-LATIF



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI



LIVE ON STARTIMES