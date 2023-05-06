0
2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 30: Aduana FC vs Karela United - Preview

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Leaders Aduana FC will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Karela United to the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Monday afternoon in week 30 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Fire Boys faltered on Monday when they drew 1-1 against bottom club Kotoku Royals as their lead at the top was cut to three points.

The Pride and Passion lads head into this game after a massive 4-1 win over Berekum Chelsea last weekend.

Aduana FC has suffered a defeat, picked up three wins, and drew twice in their last six games in the league. Karela United, on the other hand, recorded three wins and three defeats in their last six games.

Paa Kwesi Fabin's lads have claimed four wins and two draws in their last six home games, while Karela United have only picked up a single win in their last six away games, drawing once, and losing the remaining four.

In head-to-head meetings, Aduana has recorded two wins, another ending in a draw, and Karela winning three times.

