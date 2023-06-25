1
2023 AFCON U-23: Morocco stage comeback to beat Guinea in opening game

Afcon U23 Maroc The hosts opened the tournament with a 2 - 1 victory

Sun, 25 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The 2023 Afcon U-23 tournament officially kicked off on Saturday with host Morocco taking on Guinea.

The host had to stage a comeback to avoid defeat in their first game against Guinea. The thrilling encounter ended 2-1.

In this meeting, it was Guinea that opened the score at the end of the first period. The free kick of Algassime Bah was badly handled by the goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch.

Guinea possessed the ball well in the first half while Morocco couldn't stage any meaningful attack.

The Moroccans returned from the dressing room with more determination. Abde Ez started the comeback for his team. The Barça striker obtained and converted the penalty for equalization in the 63rd minute.

Despite opportunities at the end of the match, the score still did not change. At least until the last second. Because Morocco obtained another penalty in the final seconds, Abde Ez stepped up and converted.

Coach Issame Charai and his lads will take on Ghana on Tuesday.

Source: footballghana.com
