2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana likely to play home game against Mali in another country - Reports

Black Stars players

The Black Stars of Ghana could play their game against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in another country, Kessben FM reports.

According to Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium does not meet the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) standard for hosting a certain category of matches, including World Cup qualifiers.



The report adds that recent inspections by officials from CAF have led to the discovery of several challenges with the stadium, which makes it unfit to host the game.



It would be recalled that in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, CAF almost rejected the Baba Yara Stadium as the venue for Ghana’s playoff match against Nigeria.



It took last-minute preparations for FIFA and CAF to grant a conditional permit for the game to be held at the stadium.

The match against Mali is scheduled to take place during the international break in June 2024.



Ghana is fourth in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Comoros, Madagascar and Mali occupying the first, second and third positions, respectively.



