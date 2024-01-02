AFCON 2023: Andre Ayew could break appearance record held by Rigobert Song

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew could make history at the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Le Havre forward has been named in Ghana coach Chris Hughton’s final list of 27 players for the tournament in Ivory Coast.



The tournament will be Andre Ayew’s eighth tournament since making his debut in 2008 in Ghana.



Since then, the Black Stars captain has missed only one tournament (2013).



While the eighth tournament appearance will equal the current record, Ayew could become the player with the most appearance in the history of the competition if he plays three matches or more.



Ayew currently has 34 AFCON appearances, which is two less than the current record.



The current AFCON record is held by Cameroon coach Rigobert Song with 36 games.

Legendary Egyptian player Ahmed Hassan is next after Andre ayew, having made 32 appearances.



He is followed by Seydou Keira with 31 matches to his name.



With all players with the top 10 appearances having retired, Andrew Ayew could finish AFCON 2023 as the player with the most caps.



Ayew is Ghana’s all-time topscorer at the tournament with 10 goals.



He has also played more matches at the AFCON (33) than any Ghanaian.