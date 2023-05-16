0
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku completes most dribbles in Sporting CP's win over Maritimo

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku completed the most dribbles (3) as Sporting CP came from a goal down to win 2-1 against Maritimo at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old Black Stars winger came on as a substitute in the 57th minute, replacing Oscar Trincao when the home side was trailing Maritimo by a goal. The goal was scored by Vitor, assisted by Felix Correia, just 10 minutes into the game.

32 minutes

41 touches

13 completed passes

7 duels

3 successful dribbles (most)

3 ball recoveries

1 chance created

When it seemed like Maritimo was heading towards a victory, Matheus Costa scored an own goal, equalizing for Sporting CP with only five minutes left on the clock.

Sporting CP continued to push for a winner, and their efforts paid off in the 93rd minute when Sebastian Coates scored, securing all three points for the team.

Fatawu received a booking just a minute later, while Antonio Adan was sent off for Sporting in the 97th minute. Fatawu has made six appearances for the first team this season, starting only one game and playing a total of 112 minutes.

