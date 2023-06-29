4
Menu
Sports

Abedi Pele regarded as one of the best Africans to ever play football - Jordan Ayew

Abedi Pele Gh Abedi Pele in his hey days for the Black Stars

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has revealed that his father, Abedi Pele, is considered one of the best Africans to have ever played football in Ghana.

The 1993 UEFA Champions League winner is widely regarded as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time.

He was named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Black Stars.

When speaking about what he hears people say about his father, Jordan described him as a top player.

To support his statement, he mentioned watching videos of his father.

“I looked at videos and I heard people speaking about him,” he told Crystal Palace. “He was incredible, and back home he is still seen as one of the best Africans to ever play the game.

“When I go to places and I hear players like [Samuel] Eto’o speaking about him, that shows that he was a top player.”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Related Articles: