Abedi Pele regarded as one of the best Africans to ever play football - Jordan Ayew

Abedi Pele in his hey days for the Black Stars

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has revealed that his father, Abedi Pele, is considered one of the best Africans to have ever played football in Ghana.

The 1993 UEFA Champions League winner is widely regarded as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time.



He was named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Black Stars.



When speaking about what he hears people say about his father, Jordan described him as a top player.

To support his statement, he mentioned watching videos of his father.



“I looked at videos and I heard people speaking about him,” he told Crystal Palace. “He was incredible, and back home he is still seen as one of the best Africans to ever play the game.



“When I go to places and I hear players like [Samuel] Eto’o speaking about him, that shows that he was a top player.”