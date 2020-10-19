Abedi Pele to represent as special guest at Olympics, Hearts old stars peace match

Ghanaian football legend, Abedi Ayew Pele

Legends of Ghana football, Stephen Appiah, Godwin Attram, Afo Dodoo, and Richard Kingston have been appointed as Ambassadors for the inaugural peace match between retired players of Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics on Sunday, November 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Three times Africa Footballer of the year, Abedi Pele Ayew, will also represent as Special Guest at the Oly / Hearts Old Stars Peace Match which is to create awareness of peace, love and unity in Ghana as the nation prepares for elections in December.



Abedi Pele who trained with Great Olympics before joining RTU and other top sports stars have been invited to contribute towards the match. The Maestro was also a crowd puller and very hot to handle anytime he played against both teams.



Some companies and individuals have also pledged support for the event.



Last week, some old stars of the two glamourous clubs in the capital paid courtesy calls on two companies – TT Brothers and McDan Group of Companies as part of activities lined-up for the game, which was initially scheduled for February this year to inaugurate the Old Players Association of Great Olympics, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Popular old stars like George Alhassan, Nii Moi Maclean, John ‘Rubberman’ Naawu, Awuley Quaye and Godwin Attram of Olympics fame were involved.

Others including Evans Aryeequaye, Tetteh Chandu and Ali Jaara who featured for Hearts, were joined by Thomas Otinkorang, Peter Lamptey and Dan Quaye who starred for both sides, to complete the delegation of Old Stars for both visits.



CEO of TT Brothers, Mr Isaac Tetteh, commended the old stars for the project and lauded the significant cause especially with an important general election coming up. He offered an initial GH¢20,000 to assist with preparations towards the match.



“Football is a tool that can be used to unite people and given that we are in an election season, there is no better time for such an initiative, you can therefore count on my support,” he stated.



He was full of praise of the Old Stars for their service to Ghanaian football and the nation describing them as heroes and pillars of Ghanaian football.



Dr Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies welcomed the old stars and the idea. He pledged an amount of $10,000 dollars for the game plus two sets of jerseys and trophies for the occasion.

He congratulated the stars for their initiative and committed to supporting the project.



Dr McKorley said it was time these national legends were recognised and respected for their service and dedication to Ghana and football.



Evans Aryee Quaye, former Hearts skipper and ex Olympics Captain Godwin Attram, on behalf of the ex-players thanked TT Brothers and McDan for their continuous support of sports and related activities.