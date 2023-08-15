Aduana Stars appoint Yaw Acheampong as new Head Coach

Tue, 15 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Two-time Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars have appointed Yaw Acheampong as the new head coach for the 2023/24 league season. The club made the announcement on Tuesday, August 14, 2023.
A club’s statement reads, “Aduana Football Club is pleased to announce Yaw Acheampong as the club’s new head coach!”
Acheampong, 49, replaces Paa Kwesi Fabin who left the club for Legon Cities FC after guiding the ‘Ogya’ lads to a second-paced finish in the 2022/23 season.
The former Ghana international has been deemed the perfect tactician to continue the Aduana Stars project for the forthcoming season.
He has previously handled Medeama, Elmina Sharks, Eleven Wonders, and a host of other clubs.
