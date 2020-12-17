Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin lauds players after victory over Hearts

Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has praised his players for securing their first win of the campaign with victory over giants Hearts of Oak.

The Dormaa based outfit defeated the Phobians 2-0 at the Nana Agyeman Badu II Park on Wednesday in their matchday one outstanding fixture.



The 2018 Champions who have had a difficult start to the season, opened the scoring through talismanic forward Yahaya Mohammed before Prince Acquah's belter settled the score in Dormaa.



“Well, I think I told you that we will be coming out all guns blazing. And that we’re going to fight for every ball because these three points is important for us to be able to turn the page and to change the narrative,” Paa Kwesi Fabin said after the game.

“And I think they did well and they played to instructions,” he added.



The win lifts Aduana to seventh on the table and will make a short trip to Berekum to play Chelsea on Sunday.