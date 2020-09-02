Sports News

Aduana Stars sign Immigration Officer Zakaria Alhassan

Immigration Officer, Zakaria Alhassan

Aduana Stars have completed the signing of Immigration Officer Zakaria Alhassan in the ongoing transfer window, according to Kickgh.com.

He penned a three-deal with the Dormaa-based side after successful negotiations and passing his mandatory medical.



The 19-year-old has been on the radar of club following his outstanding performances for the Immigration team. He is expected to play a key role for

former Ghana Premier League champions ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season which commences next month.



Alhassan becomes the first signing of the club as coach Paa Kwesi Fabin looks to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.