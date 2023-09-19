Ailing William Essu receives GH₵13,000 from Black Meteors teammates

William Essu

Players of Ghana Under-23 team, Black Meteors have supported ailing teammate William Essu with an amount of GH₵13,000 to support his bills.

Following the news of his illness, the players reportedly came together to help their colleague seek medical assistance by donating the money to the goalkeeper.



Essu, who doubles as the goalkeeper for Legon Cities has been battling illness for the past five months which saw him miss Black Meteors AFCON squad.



Early in September, the Ghana Football Association came to the rescue of Essu with an amount of GHC10,000 while Black Stars defender Nicholas Opoku also came to the aid of the ex-Vision FC shot-stopper.



Check the tweet below:





????????The current Black Meteors players donates 13,000gh to shot stopper, William Essu. pic.twitter.com/dgZD7cgW9r — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) September 19, 2023

