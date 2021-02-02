Alex Asante to work as General Coordinator for Tuengueth FC vs Zamalek

Alexander Asante

Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alexander Asante will later this month take charge of the Total CAF Champions League game between Senegalese side Teungueth FC and former African Champions Zamalek SC from Egypt.

The head of the GFA national teams department will work as General Coordinator for the game at Lat- Dior stadium in the city of Thies on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.



Burundi referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana will work as centre Referee for the match.



Other appointments are as follows:



Gustave Baguma - Assistant Referee I - Burundi



Hervé Kakunze - Assistant Referee - II - Burundi



Thierry Nkurunziza - Fourth Official - Burundi

Luis Manuel Carvalho Semedo – Match Commissioner - Cape Verde



Alexander Sakyi Asante - General Coordinator - Ghana



Mohamed Bowen Freeman - Security Officer - Sierra Leone



Kria Samir Bouzareah - TV Assessor(Technical) - Algeria



Ndob Seck - COVID-19 officer - Senegal