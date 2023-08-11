Ali Maradona details how he used snake to sack Asante Kotoko coach Maurice Coleman

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Ali Maradona has revealed how he managed to sack Maurice Coleman as Head Coach from the club using a snake.

According to Maradona, the Belgian trainer always fielded the wrong players and had no concrete plans for the club and despite confronting him several times in the dressing room, he failed to do the needful.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Ali Maradona said he did that to save Kotoko and also avoid paying unnecessary monies to the expatriate coaches who were not competent enough for the job.



“There was this game where he benched Stephen Oduro so I went to the dressing room to confront him. We had a little brawl and I left, then I told myself this man won’t sleep in Ghana today”



“I was warned by Nana Bantamahene but I never listened and went to the zoo for a snake. I went to his house and placed the snake in his room and when he saw that, he run and went to Sylvester Owusu’s house and told them he won’t sleep and that he will move out of Ghana the same day. Days later, I heard he told Bantemahene that he is ready to terminate his contract and went to Belgium peacefully. It saved Kotoko a lot”, he added.



The Belgian trainer took over from Bashir Hayford who had won the Ghana Premier League in the 2007/08 season.

However, he failed to build on Hayford’s success and was sacked following a defeat to Heart of Oak in Kumasi during the 2008/09 season.



In June 2022, it was reported that Belgian trainer Maurice Coleman gave up the ghost at age 79 after a short illness.



LSN/KPE