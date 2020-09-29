Andre Ayew named in Championship Team of the Week

Swansea City forward, Andre Ayew, has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.
The Black Stars captain was very instrumental as Swansea City beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in a league game last Saturday.
Ayew scored first for the Swans before setting up Jamal Lowe to seal his side’s victory.
The 30-year-old’s performance for Swansea City did not go unnoticed as he has been included among the best players in the week under review.
Ayew was fantastic for the Swans last season as he scored 18 goals in all competitions and provided 7 assists, helping his team reach the Championship play-offs.
Your #SkyBetChampionship Team of the Week!— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) September 28, 2020
It's another @Rovers-fest!
???? Powered by @WhoScored ratings ????#EFL | #TOTW pic.twitter.com/OVVAhcTMqK
