Appeals Committee meets on Thursday

The Ghana Football Association’s Appeals Committee will on Thursday, February 25, 2021, meet to adjudicate cases brought by parties before the apex football judicial Committee.

The Appeals Committee is solely responsible for hearing appeals against decisions from the Disciplinary Committee, Ethics Committee, and the Player Status Committee that are not declared final by the relevant regulations of the GFA as well as appeals against decisions of the Elections Committee.



Under GFA Regulations, the Appeals Committee may take a decision on the Statements and/or the evidence filed by parties unless, in the opinion of the Appeals Committee, further evidence is required to assist in the determination of the case. In such an instance, the Committee may take such evidence before the delivery of its decision.

Again, should the Appeals Committee decide that a hearing is needed depending on the nature of a case, the hearing will be conducted online.



The Appeals Committee will meet from 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Associations Secretariat.