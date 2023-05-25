0
Asamoah Gyan confirms SuperSport will telecast Baby Jet U16 tournament

Asamoah Gyan N.png Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Pay TV channel SuperSport will broadcast the highly anticipated third edition of the Baby Jet U16 African Championship.

The news was confirmed by Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan through his official Twitter handle, expressing excitement about the partnership deal.

"IT STARTS HERE! Our kids will be on Supersport during the Baby Jet U16 tournament, one of the biggest platforms for any up coming footballers to exhibit his or her skills. Thanks Super Sport TV for coming on board," he wrote.

