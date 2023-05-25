0
Asante Kotoko 4- 1 Sporting Time: Porcupine Warriors cruise to victory in friendly encounter

Thu, 25 May 2023

Defending Champions of the betPawa Premier League, Asante Kotoko thrashed lower-tier side Sporting Time 4-1 in a test game at Adako Jachie Park on Thursday.

The preparatory game was to prepare Coach Abdul Gazale’s side ahead of their match day 32- fixture with Karela United on Monday, May 29, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Goals from skipper Richard Boadu, Enoch Morrison, Clinton Opoku and Sarfo Taylor ensured a resounding win for the Porcupine Warriors.

The visitors pulled one back in the dying stages via spot kick.

Asante Kotoko sits fourth on the league log with 47 points after 31 games.

LNS/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
