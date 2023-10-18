Asante Kotoko beat Golden Warriors FC in friendly encounter

A scene from the game

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have stepped up preparations for Week 6 of the league season.

The Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday, October 18, engaged lower-tier side Golden Warriors Football Club as part of the preparations for the league match against Nations FC.



At the end of a very good exercise, Asante Kotoko made light work of the opponent and scored four goals.



The win was possible thanks to a brace from Nicholas Mensah and a goal each from Baba Yahaha and Julius Ofori Ziggy.



Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is happy with the showing from the players in the friendly today and hopes his team will score more goals during the league match against Nations FC.



That match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, October 22.



