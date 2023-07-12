Asante Kotoko fans will always remember my name - Fabio Gama

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama

Brazilian footballer, Fabio Gama says he feels excited to have written his name in the history books of Asante Kotoko.

Fabio joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal in October 2022 from Swedish second-tier outfit Jonkpoing Sodra.



The former Asante Kotoko midfielder won the hearts of many with his unique style of play in his first season and went on to replicate more of that in his second season where he was instrumental in the cub’s success of winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



“We failed during my first season because we were not able to win the trophy and finished second on the league table. But we were the champions in the second season so for me I achieved my goal at Kotoko because the club had gone far before winning the Ghana Premier League I believe that I put my name in the history books of the club forever after winning the trophy”, Fabio said as quoted by Ghanasportspage.com.



“As a member of the 2021/22 Premier League Champions, the fans will remember my name. I believe that and it is very incredible for me”, he added.

He made his debut for the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday, December27, 2020, when he came off the bench in the 81st minute against Medeama SC in Tarkwa, replacing Godfred Asiamah.



During his two-year stint in Ghana, Fabio Gama left a lasting impression with his performances and was voted the Ghana Premier League Most Attractive Player in 2021, where he featured in 48 games and scored five goals.



Gama currently plies his trade with Busaiteen Club after ending his two-year stay with Bahraini giants Al-Muharraq SC in the 2022/23 campaign.



LSN/KPE