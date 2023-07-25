Asante Kotoko pulls out of GHALCA Top 4 competition

Asante Kotoko

The Chairman of Ghana’s League Club Association, Kudjoe Fianoo, has confirmed Asante Kotoko’s decision not to participate in this year’s GHALCA top-four tournament.

Recent events surrounding the Porcupine Warriors, such as the dissolution of the board and other pressing issues, have compelled them to prioritize resolving these urgent matters in preparation for the upcoming season.



However, Mr. Fianoo, in an interview with Happy FM, confirmed the club’s decision not to participate in the tournament, stating, “We received an official letter from Kotoko which stated that they can’t participate in the tournament”.



“And as we are all aware of the current situation of Kotoko, it’s not a deliberate decision to sabotage the tournament but a genuine one, and we have accepted their request”.



Moreover, he revealed that the Porcupine Warriors would be replaced by Bibiani Gold Stars FC, the fifth-placed team in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League. Dreams FC, who are also preparing to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup competition, declined an invitation to take part.

Meanwhile, current Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, Bechem United, and Bibiani Gold Stars will compete in this year’s top-four competition.



The GHALCA Top 4 tournament is scheduled to run from August 6 to August 13, 2023, with the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi serving as the venue of attraction.



LSN/KPE