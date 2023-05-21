Augustine Boakye scores for Wolfsberger AC against TSV Hartberg

Ghana's Augustine Boakye

Ghana's Augustine Boakye scored in Wolfsberger AC's 2-0 victory against TSV Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

The former WAFA midfielder started the game in attack alongside Malone and Ballo.



The head-to-head record before the game for the teams was Hartberg seven wins, Wolfsberger AC 11 wins, and six draws.



Wolfsberger AC playing away at the PROfertil ARENA had more possession and created one big chance in the encounter.

Maurice Malone's left-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner of the net gave RZ Pellets WAC the lead in the 38th minute. Malone's goal was assisted by Thierno Ballo.



Augustine Boakye scored RZ Pellets WAC's second goal in the 52nd minute. His right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner sent WAC's supporters into ecstasy. Boakye's goal was assisted by Jonathan Scherzer with a cross.



The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances, scored three goals, and assisted two in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.