Autonomous premier league advisory committee submit report to GFA

The Autonomous Premier League Advisory Committee has submitted its final report to the GFA, ten months after the Committee was appointed.

The Committee submitted a copy of their final report to the GFA General Secretary last month.



Chairman of the Advisory Committee, Togbe Afede XIV and the members of the Committee will however do a presentation of the report to the Executive Council at its next meeting.



It will be recalled that the Committee submitted their first draft to the Executive Council in Monday, December 15, 2020.

The five-member Committee was appointed last year with the Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club as the Chairman while the GFA also named Dr. Toni Aubynn and Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh as its nominees on the Committee.



The Premier League Clubs also named Mr. Delali Senaye and John Ansah as their representatives on the Committee.