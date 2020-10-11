BYF Academy agree equipment deal with Ashlid Enterprise

Ashlid Enterprise is an Accra-based kit supply outfit

Division One League side BYF Academy has agreed a kit deal with Ashlid Enterprise for the supply of football equipment.

Ashlid Enterprise is an Accra-based kit supply outfit that recently agreed a deal with Asante Kotoko and 2019 SWAG Footballer of the Year, Felix Annan.



The Alajo-based supplying firm will provide the Bekwai-based club footballs and goalkeepers’ gloves for the 2020/21 league season.



They will also give the DOL side training bibs, cones, football bags and ice packs for the same period.

The partnership deal is the second for the Amansie Cobra in a week after they earlier signed a similar agreement with Mayoap Company Ltd, producers of Top Hills Ice Mineral Water for the supply of water for the season.



The Division One League side which is the only indigenous elite club in the municipality is on a new way of rebranding and are set to take the season by storm when it finally kicks off in November this year.