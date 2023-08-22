Bibiani GoldStars unveil new kits 2023/2024 season

Bibiani new jerseys

Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars have unveiled their new jerseys kitted by Icarus ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The two parties renewed their partnership deal with a contract extension with the sportswear firm to strengthen their ties.



Icarus, a leading independent kit supplier based in Philadelphia, USA became an official kit supplier for GoldStars providing the club with on-pitch wear and training kits.



With the extension of the contract, Icarus will therefore design an updated range for the club including new home, away, goalkeeper, and third kits, all of which will be available to purchase beginning Tuesday, August 22, 2023.



Bibiani GoldStars announcing the deal, said the club is delighted to extend the partnership between the two.



“We had a very successful second season in the top division, and we look forward to improving even more in our third. With this in mind, we believe this is the perfect time to release new kits for our players and fans.

"Icarus has been an incredible partner since our inaugural GPL season, so we’re very happy to be working with them once again,” Kwasi Adu, CEO of Bibiani Goldstars, said.



Chief Operation Officer (COO) of Icarus Football, Jonny Hopcroft, expressed satisfaction with working with the Ghana Premier League side.



“We have loved working with Bibiani Gold Stars in the past couple of years, and we’re grateful that fans in Ghana and beyond have appreciated what we’ve done so far. We look forward to one day providing our service to clubs across the Ghana Premier League!”



Local fans of the Bibiani-based club will be able to purchase replica shirts from the club directly at an affordable price, which will be made from the same high-quality fabric as those worn by the players and those available for pre-order on icarusfc.com from today.



