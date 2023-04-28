Black Princesses to face Benin in opening game of WAFU B Girls' U20 Cup of Nations

The WAFU B Secretariat has unveiled the fixtures for the inaugural WAFU B Girls' U-20 Cup of Nations Kumasi 2023. Seven West African nations, including Ghana, will compete for the coveted trophy.

The Black Princesses, Ghana's team, have been drawn in Group A alongside Benin and Cote D'Ivoire, while Group B comprises Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Togo.



The tournament will take place from May 20th to June 3rd, 2023, with all matches being played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Paa Joe Stadium in Kumasi.



The Princesses will kick off their campaign on May 20th at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before facing Benin in their second group match.

The tournament promises to be a fierce competition as the young female footballers showcase their skills and compete for the trophy.



The WAFU B Girls' U-20 Cup of Nations Kumasi 2023 represents a significant milestone in the development of women's football in West Africa.



It provides an opportunity for young female footballers to demonstrate their talents and serves as a stepping stone for their future careers in the sport.