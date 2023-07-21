Black Queens Evelyn Badu presented with CAF Interclub and Young Player Awards

Evelyn Badu (left)

After nearly a year, former Hasaacas Ladies midfielder Evelyn Badu has finally received her 2021/2022Confederation of African Football Women’s Inter-club and Young Player of the Year Award which was held at the CAF Headquarters in Egypt in July 2022.

Evelyn Badu had an outstanding impact in the maiden edition of CAF Women’s Champions League where she scored five goals and helped Hasaacas Ladies FC to the grand final. They lost 2-0 to South African powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns.



Badu, who scored three goals in Ghana’s Black Queens doubleheader against Guinea in the CAF Women’s Olympics Qualifiers which resulted in a 7-0 aggregate victory was presented with the coveted accolades during the team's training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Avaldsness IF offensive midfielder scored a goal in the first leg at Conakry which ended 3-0and scored two goals as Ghana rounded up a 4-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, July 18.



Check the tweet below:

Alhamdulillah ????????⚽️



CAF inter club player of the year



CAF young player of the year pic.twitter.com/WAuqzEIzQq — Evelyn Badu (@EvelynBadu15) July 21, 2023

LSN/KPE