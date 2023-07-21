Black Queens Evelyn Badu presented with CAF Interclub and Young Player Awards

After nearly a year, former Hasaacas Ladies midfielder Evelyn Badu has finally received her 2021/2022Confederation of African Football Women’s Inter-club and Young Player of the Year Award which was held at the CAF Headquarters in Egypt in July 2022.
Evelyn Badu had an outstanding impact in the maiden edition of CAF Women’s Champions League where she scored five goals and helped Hasaacas Ladies FC to the grand final. They lost 2-0 to South African powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns.
Badu, who scored three goals in Ghana’s Black Queens doubleheader against Guinea in the CAF Women’s Olympics Qualifiers which resulted in a 7-0 aggregate victory was presented with the coveted accolades during the team's training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Avaldsness IF offensive midfielder scored a goal in the first leg at Conakry which ended 3-0and scored two goals as Ghana rounded up a 4-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, July 18.
Check the tweet below:
Alhamdulillah ????????⚽️— Evelyn Badu (@EvelynBadu15) July 21, 2023
CAF inter club player of the year
CAF young player of the year pic.twitter.com/WAuqzEIzQq
LSN/KPE
- Hearts of Oak snap up Kelvin Osei Asibey on a three-year deal
- Alhaji Grusah’s King Faisal drags Ghana’s FA to CAS over dismissed protest
- Declare your support for Chris Hughton - Coach Opeele charges GFA
- FIFA Ranking: Ghana holds on to 59th position
- Coaching as a major challenge in Ghana - Ibrahim Sunday disagrees with GFA president
- Read all related articles