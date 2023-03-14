0
Menu
Sports

Black Queens deputy captain Fafali Dumehasi retires from international football

Fafali Dumehasi2 Fafali Dumehasi

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Fafali Dumehasi, the Black Queens' deputy captain, has announced her retirement from international football after more than seven years in the national jersey.

On Friday, March 10, Fafali, who also played for Police Women's Football Club, revealed her decision.

The goalkeeper in a letter sent to Ghana Football association's general secretary Prosper Addo said:

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Ghana Football Association for the opportunity granted me to exhibit my talent and also to serve the Country”

''I'm very grateful and wish to announce my retirement from the National Team,"

The goalkeeper, who has previously played for the Black Maidens and Princesses, made her senior debut in 2014 in an international friendly against Japan and was a key element of the Black Queens side that won the 2015 All African Games.

Prior to her retirement, Fafali played in three major African Women's Cup Of Nations (AWCON) tournaments, including the Turkish Cup in Turkey, the Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria, AWCON 2022 qualifiers, and an International friendly against Morocco.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Related Articles: