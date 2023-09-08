Black Stars will be ready for 2023 AFCON - Chris Hughton

Head Coach of the Black Stars of Ghana Chris Hughton says his team will be in perfect shape by the time the 2023 African Cup of Nations kicks off in Ivory Coast next year.

The 34th edition of the biennial tournament is slated for Saturday, January 11 to Sunday, February 2024, and will be played in six cities of Ghana's western neighbor.



The Black Stars led by Hughton secured their ticket to the event after a late 2-1 win over the Central African Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7.



Ghana scored through Kudus Mohammed and substitute Ernest Nuamah while the Central Africans managed a goal through Luois Moufat.



Despite their triumph on Thursday, most football fans believe Ghana is not ready for the tournament, having displayed an abysmal performance in the last edition held in Cameroon in 2021.



However, Hughton remains optimistic the team would be ready to mark a mark in Ivory Coast, adding that he is proud of the performance his charges displayed.

Speaking to the media after the win, the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager said “The level of African football has increased and if I’m not mistaken, we finished top of Group E and I think it is something to be very proud of. It is always about development and if you look at the squad we had even when I came, we had new players who have been introduced to the squad over the last year”.



“It is always a process and we should take away from the fact that we also have some big players missing today. I think it’s a tough group and I think certainly the two teams that finished below us are good level sides and I think our players must be applauded for that”, he added.



