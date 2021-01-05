CAF Champions League: Al Hilal honorary president promises $80k to team ahead of Kotoko game

Honorary President of Al Hilal, Turki Al Sheikh (Abu Nasser) has pledged a substantial financial incentive to the Sudanese giants ahead of their CAF Champions League return leg against Asante Kotoko.

Counselor Turki Al Sheikh has pledged to give the team 300,000 Saudi riyals ($80,000) when they book a spot in the next phase of the CAF Champions League ahead of the second leg tie against two-time African champions.



Al Hilal Omdurman defeated Asante Kotoko by a lone goal in the first leg and have one foot in the next stage of the competition considering their formidable record at home ahead of the return leg which will be staged tomorrow.



On the other hand, Asante Kotoko players boycotted training in Sudan ahead of their CAF Champions League game against Al Hilal Omdurman due to unpaid bonuses.

The players were owed per diem of their last encounter in Mauritania against FC Nouadhibou where they drew 1-1.



Qualification entitlements of the tie are yet to be paid to the players.



Winning bonuses of their games against Legon Cities FC and Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League have also not been paid coupled with the monthly salaries of December 2020.