0
Menu
Sports

CAF Confed.Cup: Amankwah Mireku confident Hearts will overturn 3-0 deficit against Real Bamako

718201983259 Qvlxpcb543 Amankwahmireku 1 Former Hearts of Oak skipper, Yaw Amankwah Mireku

Sun, 16 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak skipper Yaw Amankwah Mireku is highly optimistic the club beat Real Bamako and secure qualification to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.

Hearts will be looking to overturn their 3-0 first leg deficit against AS Real Bamako in the second leg of their CAF-inter club competition.

The MTN FA Cup champions will welcome the Malian side to the Accra Sports stadium in the return leg on Sunday.

The winner of the tie will move to the play-off round where they will face one of the 16 losers from the CAF Champions League second round.

Hearts of Oak are Ghana’s sole representative in Africa following Asante Kotoko’s early exit from the CAF Champions League.

Since winning the inaugural edition of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004, Hearts have failed to qualify for the group stages, despite previously playing in the qualifying series in 2016 and 2021.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Related Articles: