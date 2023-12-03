CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC defeat Rivers United 2-1 to record first win in Group C

Dreams Football Club picked up their first win in the group stages of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup in the game against Rivers United on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaian club in a second group B game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana showed a lot of character to secure a 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



In the game today, Dreams FC took the lead in the 35th minute thanks to a strike from experienced striker John Antwi. He was assisted by Eric Boateng after a good team move.



Despite the good performance of Rivers United after conceding, the team could not equalize and trailed at the end of the first half



After recess, Dreams FC fought hard to get a second goal through Aziz Issah in what served as the insurance goal.

Although Rivers United would grab a consolation late in the game through Alex Ayowah, it was not enough to save the side from an away defeat.



The first win in two matches has lifted Dreams Football Club to second on the Group C standings of the CAF Confederation Cup.



