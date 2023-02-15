0
CAF handed four slots in new FIFA Club World Cup format

FIFA World Clubs Cup Trophy The number of participating teams have been expanded to 32

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

World football governing body, FIFA has announced the revised format of the Club World Cup.

The announcement of the expanded tournament that takes effect in 2025 was made by FIFA on Tuesday, February 14.

According to a short statement from FIFA on social media, the slots of CAF has been multiplied by four.

Instead of the one slot given to CAF for the winner of the CAF Champions League to represent the continent, FIFA has now handed CAF four slots.

The new format means that 32 clubs from various continents will be competing in the FIFA Club World Cup from 2025 onwards.

Below is the new format:

The expanded #ClubWC in 2025 is now planned to feature 32 teams from across the globe, with allocation of places as follows:

AFC: 4

CAF: 4

Concacaf: 4

CONMEBOL: 6

OFC: 1

UEFA: 12

Tournament host: 1

Source: footballghana.com
