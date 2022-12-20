CAF officially unveils CHAN Algeria 2022 poster

The unveiled logo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Algeria Local Organising Committee has officially unveiled the CHAN Algeria 2022 poster.

The Sidi Boumediene mosque gate in Tlemcen is featured on the official poster as one of Algeria's most recognizable gates.



The story presented in the poster explains the history and makeup of the Algerian people: a symbolic scene. A true work of architecture. The famous entrance to the Sidi Boumediene mosque, which is situated in the El Eubbad neighborhood of the historic city of Tlemcen, occupies a significant place in Algerian history.



The title of the official African Nations Championship poster is Marhaba (Arabic for "welcome") Algeria welcomes Africa.

The Black Galaxies will represent Ghana at the tournament in Algeria. The Galaxies have played a number of friendlies ahead of the tournament.



The squad will leave Accra this week for Egypt to complete their preparations for the competition, which will be held in Algeria from January 8 to January 31, 2023.



In Group C, the Black Galaxies are joined by Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco.