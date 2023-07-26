CAF tournament: Dreams FC, Medeama should scout for players across Africa - Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Bashir Hayford, has offered a piece of advice to Dreams FC and Medeama Sporting Club, as they gear up for their upcoming CAF inter-club competitions.

Dreams will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup while Medeama in the Champions League.



Speaking in an interview with Mother FM, Hayford stressed that both clubs should consider scouting for players in other African countries if they aim to excel in the competitions.



Hayford emphasized the significance of strengthening their squads with quality players from across the continent.



He pointed out that successful African clubs often look beyond their national borders to recruit talent that can make a significant impact on their performance in continental tournaments.

The former Legon Cities coach drew attention to the historical challenges faced by Ghanaian clubs in previous African competitions.



To overcome these obstacles and make a mark in the tournaments, Hayford urged both Dreams FC and Medeama SC to be proactive in identifying and recruiting talent from across Africa.



“Our clubs perform poorly in Africa. Some were even eliminated from the preliminary round (just after two games).



“They should put things in place and prepare well. It will be good for them to beef up their squad. If they want to perform well then they should start scouting players in Africa like other African clubs.”