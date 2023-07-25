CAFCL: Medeama SC face Remo Stars of Nigeria in preliminary round

Players of Medeama SC

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC will lock horns with Nigerian side Remo Stars in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League after the CAF Inter-Club draw was held in Egypt, Cairo on Tuesday, July 25.

Medeama will play as host to Remo in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium from Friday, August 18 to, Sunday, August 20 before traveling to Nigeria for the return fixture on Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27, 2023.



The Yellow and Mauves are representing Ghana in Africa's biggest club competition after winning the Ghana Premier League last season.



This is the first the Tarkwa-based club will compete in the elite football competition in their history, having previously featured in the CAF Confederation Cup twice in 2014 and 2017.

Medeama's last participation in CAF inter-club competitions was in 2016 when they reached the group stages after eliminating South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the playoff.



The winner of this tie will take on Guinean giants Horoya AC in the second preliminary round, and the winner from there will make it to the group stage.



