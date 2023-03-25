Center line to goal: Watch Fatawu Issahaku's wonder strike against Algeria

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in action in Algeria

Fatawu Issahaku recorded a goal that has been touted as having the characteristics of FIFA Puskas Trophy award hitting the ball from the center circle into the net.

The Sporting Lisbon player scored Ghana's goal in an Under-23 African Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday evening (March 25) at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba.



Even though the fixture ended in a draw as the hosts grabbed a late equalizer from the penalty spot, Issahaku's goal has remained the talking point from the match along with heroics of Ghana's goalkeeper.



GhanaSoccerNet's report read: "Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored a sensational goal from the centre circle with a powerful strike that beat the Algeria goalkeeper. The goal sent the Ghanaian fans into a frenzy as they cheered on their team."



The 1 - 1 draw means that there is all to play in the second leg of the final qualification round to the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.



About goalie Danlad's heroics, the report added: "The hosts were awarded a penalty kick in the 78th minute, but Ghana goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim pulled off a fantastic save to keep the game level."

fatawu scored five minutes after Danlad's save but in injury time, the Black Meteors gave away a penalty kick, which was converted by the hosts to restore parity.



The result leaves both teams with everything to play for in the reverse fixture, which promises to be another exciting encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday, March 28.



Watch Issahaku's strike below:





Two weeks ago, ???????? Fatawu Issahaku watched his teammate Pedro Gonçalves score from the center circle against Arsenal.



The Ghanaian just scored a similar goal against Algeria. It’s the third time I’ve seen him score this type of goal for the youth team.

pic.twitter.com/5jntLpkcbB — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 24, 2023