Changing of coaches has affected Asante Kotoko - Osei Boateng

Asante Kotoko squad

This season Ghana Premier League holders Asante Kotoko have faced some significant challenges, including a string of poor results and inconsistent performances on the pitch.

According to former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Osei Boateng, one of the factors contributing to the team's struggles has been the frequent changing of coaches.



The Porcupine Warriors is currently been managed by Asante Kotoko Abdul Gazale after the sacking of Burkinabe tactician Seydou Zerbo after Kotoko's defeat to Medeama SC.

"I think for now the coaches issues they have I think with time Nana is doing well to boost the image of the club, organizing the census is a plus. Now if you mention Kotoko you can boldly say we are 8,000 or 7,000 that is a good one," he said on Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"But I think the changing of the coaches is not making the team stable today we score one, tomorrow then we are defeated, playing draw the next day. In recent matches Kotoko had the edge to be contenders of the league till this time but what did we see Olympics beat them yesterday Tamale City draw Medeama beat them this didn't help Kotoko,"