Check out photos of Koforidua multi-purpose Youth Resource Center

The newly-constructed Koforidua Multi-purpose Youth Resource Center in the Easter Region is ready to be commissioned after five years.
The process which began in March 2018 was estimated at $1.8 million which will see the over 60-year-old Koforidua Sports Stadium into a modern edifice.
The facility was scheduled to be completed within a year, but work halted following the COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic challenges.
The multipurpose youth resource centers are among the five other centers which are expected to be commissioned by the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif in the coming weeks.
The completed centers would house a 5,000-sitting capacity stadium expandable to 10,000, an eight-lane running track, a tennis court, a gymnasium, a basketball court, handball courts, ICT center, an entrepreneurship center, and a restaurant.
The Koforidua Multi-purpose Youth Resource Center, along with five other centers, is ready to be commissioned. The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. @ussif_mustapha Ussif visited the Koforidua center to assess its progress. pic.twitter.com/XdFxuOIQgq— Ministry of Youth & Sports (@moysgovgh) October 17, 2023
