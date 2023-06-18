0
Check out pictures from Medeama SC street parade after winning 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title

Medeama SC with the trophy

Sun, 18 Jun 2023

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League winners Medeama SC took to the principal streets of Tarkwa to celebrate their triumph after they were crowned champions for the first time on Sunday, June 11 at Akoon Park.

The entire team were joined by fans, friends, and families on Sunday, June 18 when they stormed the beautiful streets of the mining town to celebrate their success.

Medeama ended their 2022/23 season with a 3-0 win over relegated Tamale City to clinch the title, having amassed 60 points in 34 games.

The yellow and mauve lads will represent Ghana in the 2023/24 CAF inter-club competition, having last participated in the 2013 and 2015 CAF Confederations Cup.





