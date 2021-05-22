Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah appointed deputy chairperson of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee

Ghana's Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has been named the deputy chairperson of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee.

The International Football Federation confirmed Justice Yeboah's appointment this week and he will be working with Colombia's Jorge Palacio, the President of the committee.



Justice Anin Yeboah and Mr. Palacio will oversee all issues with regard to discipline in the sport of football globally for the year.



Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is a Ghanaian lawyer and the current Chief Justice of Ghana.



In December 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated Justice Anin-Yeboah as the Chief Justice of Ghana.

Anin Yeboah was born in Toase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He attended Amaniampong Secondary School and Apam Secondary School and then moved to the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law where he graduated in 1981.



You can also watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun below:



