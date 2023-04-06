3
Chris Hughton in attendance at Baba Yara for Kotoko-Faisal clash

Chris Hughton BLACK STARS EX.png Chris Hughton

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton is in Kumasi to witness the matchday 21 outstanding Ghana Premier League clash between defending champions Asante Kotoko and King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday night.

The coach in his first press conference as head coach pledged to give adequate attention to the local leagues in order to scout players for the Black Stars in subsequent assignments.

"I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well.

“I'll be paying more attention to [GPL] games because it is important that we have a strong national league.”

He has since then been present in some of the matches played in Ghana including the Black Meteors' second-leg encounter with Algeria in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium.

He is now present in Kumasi to witness a match that promises to be interesting considering the sudden turn of events in the dugouts of both teams as well as the bragging rights at stake.

King Faisal are led by new manager Ignatius Osei-Fosu while Kotoko play under Abdul Gazale in his third game in charge as interim boss.

