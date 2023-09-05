Chris Hughton reacts to criticism from top GFA officials

Coach Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has disclosed that he is not worried about the criticism he faces from officials within the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Since his appointment as Black Stars head coach, some GFA members, including Randy Abbey and George Amoako, who are part of the Executive Council, have publicly criticized the coach.



Vice president of the GFA, Mark Addo also expressed concerns over the 64-year-old coach, who has managed to secure only one win in three games as the head coach of the Black Stars.



However, according to Chris Hughton, the criticisms are normal. He emphasized that in the world of football, there are always highs and lows, and he is prepared to handle criticism when results are not favourable. He made it clear that such criticism does not affect him.



"This is normal. This is something that I’ve found since I’ve been here…whenever I’m going to games, people and supporters will come up to me and tell me what they think," Chris Hughton said in an interview with Asaase Radio.



He went on to say, "So, one thing I’m always conscious of is football is highs and lows, and when you are on the back of what I regard as a poor result, and our last result against Madagascar was not the result that we wanted, is that there’s always going to be a reaction."

Chris Hughton has the task of qualifying Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as the team will face the Central African Republic in their last qualifier on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



