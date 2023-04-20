Chris Hughton's local game visits will inspire players to perform better - Bashir Hayford

Chris Hughton, Black Stars Coach

Black Stars head trainer, Chris Hughton's recent visits to local games is a motivating factor for players, according to veteran Ghanaian coach, Bashir Hayford.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager was appointed to lead the senior national team for 21 months after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



During his unveiling, the 64-year-old promised to watch more local games, and he has been spotted at a number of matches since then.



Hayford explained that Hughton's presence at the games would encourage players to give their best, saying "That will even encourage you, you shouldn’t be under pressure because he will not come to you as an individual to tell you that I am watching you so play well, no.

"He comes to sit down there, and so if you hear that the national coach is here, you will be willing to impress him. That one will inspire them to perform than saying that they are going to be under pressure no, I don’t think so," he told Radio Gold.



Hughton's decision to attend local games is seen as a positive step towards building a strong relationship with local players and coaches.



It is believed that his presence at these games will also help him to identify players with the potential to make it into the national team.