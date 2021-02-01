Coronavirus: GFA General Secretary reacts to presidential address

General Secretary of GFA, Propser Harrison Addo

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo has reacted to the presidential directive on football-related events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Football events are allowed to continue according to the 23rd presidential address delivered on January 31. The National Sports Authority and GFA were, however, directed to ensure quarter-filled venues and other coronavirus protocols.



“We must never take this gift from the State for granted. It is only our proactive and strict adherence to the GFA Covid-19 Matchday Protocols that will justify the sustainability of this gesture. We will jealously guard this,” the GFA scribe posted on Twitter.



Sporting activities are allowed despite restrictions placed on other forms of social gatherings like funerals and weddings. Schools and places of worship are to also continue operation with strict adherence to protocols.



“The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the twenty-five percent (25%) capacity rule in our stadia, with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of masks,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s said.





We remain grateful. We must never take this gift from the State for granted. It is only our proactive and strict adherence to the GFA Covid-19 Matchday Protocols that will justify the sustainability of this gesture. We will jealously guard this. pic.twitter.com/25kVM0MycY — Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq (@PHAddo) January 31, 2021

Sporting activities restarted in November 2020 after a virus-induced stoppage in March. Months later the GFA announced the annulment of the 2019/2020 season.When in October the president lifted the ban on contact sports, GFA announced that the 2020-2021 season will commence in November."This follows the decision of the government to give the green light for football to resume. The Nations flagship competition, the Ghana Premier League is expected to kick start from Friday, November 13, 2020."While, the Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020. The Women’s Premier League is set to kick off on January 2, 2021,” their statement at the time read.