Countryman Songo questions calls for Kurt Okraku to go unopposed in the next GFA elections

Countryman Songo and Kurt Okraku

Controversial sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang, has questioned calls for Kurt Okraku to go unopposed in the next Ghana Football Association elections.

According to Songo, Ghanaians were reduced to mockery after the Kurt Okraku-led administration plunged the country’s most loved sport into chaos.



Songo lamented that Kurt Okraku watched on as some members of the Black Stars management committee were allowed to pocket $100,000 as appearance fees for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He added that these, coupled with the failure of Ghana’s youth teams and the Black Stars' disastrous performance at tournaments, should be the basis on which Kurt Okraku must not be allowed to go unopposed.



“We went to the World Cup and a management member took $100,000 as an appearance fee, and after observing all these things happen to our football and someone says the GFA president should go unopposed and be re-elected, how?,” Songo questioned.



He added, “For the past three or four years, we know football in this country is not good. We can’t even qualify for tournaments, we’ve been banned from women’s football, so how do you say he should go unopposed.”

Kurt Okraku is looking forward to being re-elected for the second term as President of the Ghana Football Association.



He faced competition from Asante Kotoko’s CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and former GFA vice president, George Afriyie, in the last elections.



Under Kurt’s administration, Ghana has chalked up a few successes, like hosting and winning the WAFU B tournament by the Black Galaxies, qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, and winning the U20 AFCON, among others.



However, his administration has witnessed the ban of Ghana’s U-17 women’s team for two tournaments, reduced interest in local football by fans, and a mass exodus of players abroad, coupled with rumours of interference with player selection in the national team.



