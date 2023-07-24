Countryman Songo takes on Randy Abbey, George Amoako, other GFA officials over Chris Hughton attack

Broadcast journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang widely known as countryman Songo has descended on some Ghana Football Association's Executive Council members regarding their recent criticism of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

Songo asserted that the executives should stick to defending the coaches they appoint because that is what they do best.



The ace broadcaster, who feels vindicated, said he expected the Exco members to defend the gaffer after he pointed out that Chris Hughton is not the right man to lead the Black Stars.



"...While I was saying Chris Hughton is not a good coach, I was expecting that just like you defend the coach whenever I bash him, you will do the same and tell me I'm a lair and that he is a good coach. That is how you should've defended Chris Hughton. You are a disgrace...You should be there," he said on Adom TV.



"What is happening? Allow me to assess the Black Stars coach alone. I'm the bad one. Me, the one who doesn't know who a (good) coach is, the one who is always against coaches, So when I'm done you will defend..."



Songo's rage comes after two Exco members Dr Randy Abbey, and George Amoako claim the Black Stars have not improved under the Irish manager.

Randy Abbey, in an interview with Original FM, denied there is a plot by the Exco to attack Hughton. He further stated that he has watched one game under the new manager and believes the tea needs to improve.



"There is an unwarranted impression that there is a gang up against Chris Hughton. I have only watched one of Chris Hughton's games, but from what I gather from commentary, everyone, including himself, agrees we need to improve."



"The Ghana Football Association Executive Council has not discussed Chris Hughton as an agenda," he clarified.



For George Amoako, he noted that the manager has been mediocre in his first few games.



“Have you seen Chris Hughton’s performance? He has played three matches. He hasn’t been impressive.” he told Angel FM.

“If you look at the teams, Madagascar. I went to see the game against Angola and all the games I have seen we play under him. I am not really impressed. Let’s pray at least that we will qualify for the 2023 AFCON.”



The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has not had the best of starts since taking over the role in February 2023, managing a win and two draws in three games.



Watch Songo's video below:







