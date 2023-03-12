0
David Abagna Sandan named in CAF Champions League team of the week

David Abagna Sandan

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder David Abagna Sandan has been named in the Sofascore 2022/23 CAF Champions League group stage round 4 teams of the week.

The accolade comes after he scored a crucial goal to help his team, Al Ahilal, secure a 2-0 victory over Cameroon side Coton Sport.

Abagna's goal came in the 41st minute of the game and gave Al Hilal the lead heading into halftime. In the second half, Makabi Lilepo doubled the home side's lead from the penalty spot to seal the win.

The victory puts Al Hilal at the top of Group B in the CAF Champions League, with 9 points after four games.

Abagna has been a key player for Al Hilal since joining the Sudanese club from Ghana Premier League outfit Real Tamale United, and his impressive performance in this game earned him a spot in the team of the week of the stats giants.

With Abagna in top form, Al Hilal will be looking to continue their winning streak and progress to the knockout stages of the competition. The team's next match in the CAF Champions League will be against Algerian side, JS Kabylie.

Source: footballghana.com
