Dede Ayew guides Swansea City into Championship play-offs

Ayew's Swansea eyeing a return to the Premier League

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew, played a major role this season by helping Swansea City book a place in the English Championship play-offs as they eye a return to the Premier League.

Andre Ayew with his 15 goals in the Championship this season for the Welsh club has been key in helping them to secure sixth position on the league log with 70 points to book a place in the play-offs.



“What a feeling” Jack Army it’s for you!! It’s never over when there is hope keep believing and never give up! Thank you @WayneRoutledge for the goals. now time to get ready for playoffs”, Ayew took to twitter to express his delight after Swansea City secured the play-off spot.

In the entire season he has found the back of the net 17 times and provided seven assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

