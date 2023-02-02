29
Menu
Sports

Dede Ayew joins Nottingham Forest - Official

Andre Ayew Dede Nottingham Forest.jfif Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has returned to the English Premier League, joining Nottingham Forest.

It had been widely reported that the former Al Sadd players was in advanced talks with the EPL side over a short-term deal.

Forest announced the signing late Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Andre Ayew until his return to the EPL was a free agent after terminating his contract at Al Sadd, ending his almost two-year stint with the Qatari side.

The 33-year-old previously played for Swansea and West Ham United in the Premier League.

During his stay at Al Sadd, Ayew scored 22 goals and provided 3 assists in 38 games in all competitions.

He won two trophies during his spell in Qatar: the Qatar Stars League in his first season 2021–22 and the Emir of Qatar Cup in 2021.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
Related Articles: